Good news! Popular music group Boney M to perform in India

Boney M will be performing in Kohima. (YouTube)

Good news! Popular in the 1970s popular group Boney M will be performing at the prestigious Hornbill festival in Kohima, Nagaland. Thier performance is due on December 10. Convenor of Nagaland Outdoors Club (NOC) Kethosituo Elvis Mepfuo said at a press conference that Boney M would feature the band’s lead vocalist Liz Mitchell and others.

On December 9, the seven-member crew of Boney M would arrive for their live performance. Their performance is touted as ‘Christmas with Boney M’, Mepfuo said. He further added that the band would be performing their original hits of the 80s and 90s. Formed in 1976 Boney M became one of the popular bands in the late 1970s.

To encourage more viewers and attract more eyeballs, five lucky visitors will get to have dinner with Boney M, he said. Even though the government has plans for shifting the International Rock Contest and music festival to Dimapur, Boney M will be performing in Kohima.

The government believes that the Rock Concert needs to be shifted due to security reasons. The officials even cited traffic congestion in Kohima. But Elvis said that Dimapur is no better than Kohima but the main reason should be sharing of the much-hyped Hornbill Festival to different parts of the State.

Sale for the tickets for the concert of the band will go live on November 13. Music enthusiasts can book their tickets by contacting +91 9089350469, Elvis said.

Boney M was hugely popular in the 70s. However, a few of their songs including the famous ‘Rasputin’ were banned by the Russian authorities.