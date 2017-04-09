Good news for fans, Vinod Khanna’s health is improving, says hospital medical bulletin

Khanna’s illness came into light after a picture in which he looked visibly pale and weak went viral on various social networking site. Since the picture started doing rounds in the media, all his followers and well wishers have been praying for his quick recovery. (Source: Twitter)

Veteran Bollywood actor and former BJP MP from Punjab, Vinod Khanna who has been hospitalised from the past few days is now reported to be recovering well. As per a report published by ANI, the hospital where Khanna is admitted has come out with a bulletin that the actor’s health is better now. Khanna’s illness came into light after a picture in which he looked visibly pale and weak went viral on various social networking site. Since the picture started doing rounds in the media, all his followers and well wishers have been praying for his quick recovery. Khanna was admitted in HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre located in Girgaon, Mumbai, on March 31 due to severe dehydration. However, as per a statement released by the hospital day, the 70-year-old actor is better now.

Since the time, Khanna has been reported to being admitted to hospital, several rumours have started doing rounds. From news about him suffering from bladder cancer to political parties observing 2 minute silence to pay him respect, all these have made his fans confused about his current condition. However, the good news is, the actor is doing well and will hopefully get back to normal soon.

Watch this:

Speaking PTI, a hospital official has said, “He (Vinod Khanna) is 70 years old and he had severe dehydration. He was admitted due to this reason and we are treating him for dehydration. If he had something (some other ailment) before admitting here then we don’t know. We can’t say anything much as the family has requested privacy. It is not fair to talk about it. He is stable. He is improving, he is responding well to the treatment. There is nothing to worry.”

Taking the rumours to a next level, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya on Saturday observed a two-minute silence on Saturday to pay respect to the actor. Later, the state chief of the party apologised by calling it a confusion due a TV report. Khanna has been flooded with load of good wishes from Bollywood fraternity including ace singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Asha Parekh. All of them have wished the iconic actor, a speedy recovery. Vinod made his debut on the silver screen with 1968 film Man Ka Meet. Since then the actor has given several hits including Dayavan, Amar Akbar Anthony, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Qurbani, Hera Pheri, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Parvarish, Mere Apne and many others. The actor was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale in 2015. He also played Salman Khan’s step father in the Dabangg franchise.