Golmaal Again vs Mersal vs Secret Superstar vs Raja The Great: Box office collection results are out! Here is winner

This Diwali was nothing less than a clash of the movie titans. Cinema lovers witnessed clash of four big movies – Rohit Shetty’s comedy cracker Golmaal Again, Tamil movie industry’s much-awaited Mersal, Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar and Raja The Great, all the four films are running in theatres and their box office results are out. According to famous movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Golmaal Again has emerged as the winner (in terms of Day 1 box office collection in India) beating Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal, Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar and Ravi Teja’s Raja The Great. Golmaal Again collected ₹ 30.14 Cr on its day 1 in India while Mersal got ₹ 23.75 Cr. Raja The Great and Secret Superstar collected ₹ 7.02 Cr and ₹ 4.80 Cr respectively.

Diwali 2017 Day 1 India NETT:

1. GolmaalAgain – ₹ 30.14 Cr

2. Mersal – ₹ 23.75 Cr

3. RTG – ₹ 7.02 Cr

4. SecretSuperstar – ₹ 4.80 Cr

Golmaal Again

The movie, directed by Rohit Shetty, features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Parineeti and Tabu in prominent roles. Parineeti Chopra was new to “Golmaal Again” but the actor said her cast members made her feel welcome and a part of the team. Golmaal Again was released on October 20.

Mersal

Mersal had created a lot of buzz even before its release. Mersal was released on i.e October 18. Mersal has been directed by Atlee Kumar, who has co-written the script with Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. It is Vijay’s second film with Atlee after Theri. The movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, who is working with Vijay for the third time after Thuppakki and Jilla. The movie features Samantha, Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sathyan, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu too. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

Mersal is facing flak from the Tamil Nadu BJP over dialogues allegedly flaying GST in the movie.