Golmaal Again smashes Baahubali 2 box office collection record here; check what Ajay Devgn starrer earned

Interestingly, the fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise has been able to overwhelm the audience with its light comedy.

After putting up a commendable box office fight at the Indian market, Golmaal Again has extended its victory march in the overseas as well. After cruising its way to the Rs 200 cr club, Ajay Devgn starrer film has now crossed the record of Baahubali 2! Yes, you read it right. Golmaal Again has become the highest grossing Indian film in Fiji and with that it has jumped over the benchmark set by the mega-blockbuster of 2017, Baahubali 2. The movie directed by Rohit Shetty, which features stars like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemmu and Shreyas Talpade, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra, has been welcomed by the audience with open arms. According to reports, the film has by far collected $ 235,440 and has set mind-boggling records in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. Movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to his Twitter account to share the number if the film and announce the news of new records that the Golmaal franchise has made. Taran Adarsh wrote, “This is BIGGG… #GolmaalAgain continues to break records… Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *Indian film* in Fiji… Crosses #Baahubali2 in Fiji… Total so far: $ 235,440… Distributed in Australia, NZ and Fiji by Mind Blowing Films.”3

Ajay Devgn starrer horror comedy Golmaal Again was released on October 20 across the globe. Rohit Shetty’s fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise in its fourth week itself has crossed the mark of Rs 200 crore and made its place in double century club. Golmaal Again’ sees the presence of Parineeti Chopra and also Tabu in the movie. The latter is majorly known for her serious roles, making the movie quite intriguing. The film was released a day after Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar. One can see that the Diwali festival season has worked for the movie.

Interestingly, the fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise has been able to overwhelm the audience with its light comedy. The Rohit Shetty directed movie has earned a lot of praise not only because of its star cast but also because of exciting trailer, and the combination of humour and horror. The movie has been released extensively in 4232 screens (3500 domestic 732 overseas).

Besides, the movie has also made it to the list of ’10 all-time top grosser list’ with its position at number 9th. The movie already ruling the list is – Raees, Kaabil, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath ki Dulhania, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Judwaa 2. Apart from that, it has also become the highest Bollywood grosser of the year closely followed by Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. The multi-starrer flick, starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade, the film was released on October 20 and is still doing wonders.