Golmaal Again movie review: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra set to repeats history; laugh riot is a must-see film

Golmaal Again which witnesses the comeback of the actor-director duo, released in theatres on October 20. (Bollywood Hungama)

Golmaal Again movie review: When Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty collaborate for a venture, it is evident that the film will promise entertainment to the core – in fact, that is its key boast too! Golmaal Again which witnesses the comeback of the actor-director duo, released in theatres on October 20. The movie has its share of fun, emotion, thrills and gripping moments. If core entertainment is what you are looking forward to this weekend, Rohit Shetty directed Golmaal Again is your go-to – considering it is a post-Diwali period, everyone would be looking to maintain their mood at a high and nothing better than this movie can be recommended! The film which promised a laughter riot surely stands up to the audiences’ expectation. Some very good one-liners, good acting, engaging plot keeps you glued to the 70 mm for a good 2 and half hours.

Watch the trailer here:

Just like the other three movies of the Golmaal franchise, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu do what they have been doing these years, generate laughs that are guaranteed to cause belly pain! Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh are the new additions to the film and they have added value to the franchise. All the actors have done a good job and effortlessly make the movie engaging. It will be difficult to decide as to who is better than the other but one thing is for sure Gopal (Ajay Devgn) gets better with every instalment.

Parineeti Chopra and Tabu make for great supporting actors and manage to show exceptional performances even though the scope for a full flowering of their characters was limited. The comedy-horror amalgamation has been done just right. The director though in parts has tried to instill forceful laughter, yet you will not cringe with his attempts. However, don’t look for logic if you have decided to watch Golmaal Again. remember, it is entertainment that you are after! Golmaal again is a family entertainer which should not be given a miss this Diwali.