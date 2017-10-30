Golmaal Again box office collections: Unbelievable, but on day 10, Ajay Devgn starrer rakes in Rs 13.58 cr! Total massive

Directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again has stirred up the audience, like never before, with its spectacular performance.(Image: IE)

Directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again has stirred up the audience, like never before, with its spectacular performance. Ever since the movie was released, it has won the hearts of the fans with horror comedy content that does not go very deep but is still good enough to elicit laughter extreme. Golmaal Again, star cast has a lot to do with keeping the film exciting for viewers. From Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, to Neil Nitin Mukesh, none of them allowed anything to interfere with the levity of the dialogue and the essaying of their roles in a smooth manner.

The movie was released on October 20 and the total box office collections have already reached 167.51 Crore. The amazing part about it is that the film has been in theaters for over a week and still it is earning in double digits. On day 10 it has earned Rs 13.58 Cr! Total worldwide collections of the movie are Rs 244.60 Cr. Though Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Kunal Khemu have been the part of Golmaal series. This time, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, and Neil Nitin Mukesh can also be seen in the movie. The film is a mix of horror and comedy and has appealed the audience, proving it to be a grand performance till now.

Here is the worldwide and day wise collection of Golmaal Again.

DAY-WISE BREAKUP FOR INDIA

Day 1 (Fri) – 30.14 Cr.

Day 2 (Sat) – 28.37 Cr.

Day 3 (Sun) – 29.09 Cr.

Day 4 (Mon) – 16.04 Cr.

Day 5 (Tue) – 13.25 Cr.

Day 6 (Wed) – 10.05 Cr.

Day 7 (Thu) – 9.13 Cr.

Day 8 (Fri) – 7.25 Cr.

Day 9 (Sat) – 10.61 Cr.

Day 10 (Sun) – 13.58 Cr.

TOTAL (NETT) – 167.51 Cr.

TOTAL (DOMESTIC GROSS APPROX.) – 214.76 Cr.

WORLDWIDE COLLECTIONS

India – 214.76 Cr. – (As of 29-Oct-17)

North America (USA and Canada) – 12.08 Cr. – (As of 29-Oct-17)

United Kingdom – 3.34 Cr. – (As of 29-Oct-17)

Australia – 2.47 Cr. – (As of 29-Oct-17)

New Zealand – 1.73 Cr. – (As of 29-Oct-17)

Malaysia – 0.06 Cr. – (As of 29-Oct-17)

Rest of the World – 10.16 Cr. – (As of 22-Oct-17)

TOTAL (WORLDWIDE GROSS) – 244.60 Cr.

(Figures courtesy Bollywood Hungama)

Will this horror comedy flick be able to cross Rs 200-crore mark? It is yet to be seen, but the trend is mor than positive.