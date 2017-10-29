Golmaal Again box office collections: This massive milestone now crossed by Ajay Devgn starrer

he public, of course got a belly full of laughter, which is definitely more than a paisa wasool benefit for those who have gone to watch it! (Bollywood Hungama)

Golmaal Again box office collections: It is nothing but amazing what this comedy movie has been doing since its release. Ajay Devgn starrer was expected to make people laugh. And it did! And the actor and the filmmakers are laughing all the way to the bank! The public, of course got a belly full of laughter, which is definitely more than a paisa wasool benefit for those who have gone to watch it! So, if somebody is winning, who is losing? Well definitely, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar have lost out a lot! Perhaps it was even denied a place in the Rs 100 cr exclusive club! Be that as it may, what Ajay Devgn and company has done is ensure that the movie crosses yet another milestone and this time it is the Rs 150 cr mark! By Friday it had reached the Rs 143.32 cr mark.

And the deleterious effect is not just on Secret Superstar, but all the movies that have released so far after it are suffering. And this comes in the backdrop of Judwaa 2 doing the same to movies that released after it. Judwaa 2 is now a Rs 131.21 cr movie! Secret Superstar is Rs Rs 42.59 cr!

Keeping both these extremely successful movies in mind, Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again, it is clear that the public is looking at getting entertained. While thrills come in second, they are opting to go and see films that are wholesome entertainers – not entertainers that are sleazy but pure fun and laughter that whole families can go and watch together without feeling embarrassed!

Varun Dhawan with Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again with Ajay Devgn have delivered on that score very well, even though critics had not been too enthused by the content. This will surely be making filmmakers eye more and more entertaining fare rather than go in for dark thoughts.

Will that also make superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan eye the same jump? Perhaps. One of the actors who have crossed over into different genres is, of course, Akshay Kumar! He has been stellar in all sorts of movies and they have all been very successful!