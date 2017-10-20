Golmaal Again box office collections: Can Ajay Devgn fight off Aamir Khan Secret Superstar challenge? Answer will surprise you

Devgn starrer has just released today and it is expected to do very well indeed.

Golmaal Again box office collections: The festive season is at its height and there is a big extended weekend in the offing in wake of Diwali. Ajay Devgn starrer has just released today and it is expected to do very well indeed as it is one of the best comedy franchises ever to hit India and what is more the trailer and other updates show that it is an out and out entertainer for the whole family. But there is a catch! Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar released ahead of Golmaal and took all the advantage of the Diwali holiday that it could get. So, can Ajay Devgn fight off Aamir Khan and Wasim Zaira challenge in form of Secret Superstar? The answer is surprising as it is a yes! Golmaal Again will overtake Secret Superstar at the BO. And that is a rarity as Aamir is never ever beaten at the BO! The reason behind this is that Secret Superstar is more about Zaira Wasim and less about Aamir. He barly gets 30 minutes of screenplay! But in those 30 minutes, he makes the movie what it is – a splendid showcasing of a teen’s desire to excel and achieve her dreams despite a horror start to life and much of thereafter too. Aamir makes it come alive! Its screen count too is limited to just over 1000. It is being targetted at a certain GenNext audience and that too in select pockets that it would most appeal to.

There is nothing restricting Golmaal Again. Ajay Devgn and company are receiving full screen time and what is more, the jokes and plot are fascinating. It is a laugh riot and everyone should book their seats if they have not done so already. And it is not just Ajay Devgn who does well in essaying this role. Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu have given performances that are bound to stick in the memory of the viewer for a long time.

So, while Aamir Khan and Saira Wasim are set to restrict their box office collections to around Rs 5 cr on day 1, nothing short of double figures is forecast for Golmaal again. A splendid achievement for any Bollywood movie.