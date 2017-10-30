Golmaal Again box office collections: Ajay Devgn starrer set to hit Rs 175 crore milestone in second week

Famous for its comedy, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty franchise, Golmaal Again, has touched a total of Rs 167.51 in 10 days. (Image: IE)

Famous for its comedy, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty franchise, Golmaal Again, has touched a total of Rs 167.51 in 10 days. Now, the movie is making its way to achieve another milestone of Rs 175 crore. The movie was released on October 20 and saw the entry of new actors, like Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Kareena Kapoor was replaced by Parineeti Chopra in this movie. Set on the comedy-horror background, the movie has entertained its audience throughout the show and has found its takers across the globe.

Golmaal Again is the fourth iteration of the Golmaal series and has already set the bar high, making it one of the top-grossing films of the year. Evident from its box office numbers, the movie is speculated to cross many milestones in next few days. Elated by the performance of the movie, Parineeti Chopra yesterday posted a Thankyou picture on Twitter. The picture saw the whole team of ‘Golmaal Again’ smiling.

This movie is Ajay Devgan’s second movie of the year after Baadshaho. Nonetheless, Golmaal Again has impressed the audience and is expected to do the same in next few days.

Also, Varun Dhawan has released the first look of his upcoming film named as ‘October’ today and he has also revealed its released date, which is in 2018. The movie is directed Shoojit Sircar and is set to hit the theatre on April 13, 2018. The Judwaa 2 star took to Twitter and shared the first look of his movie and said,”As October comes to an end it arrives earlier next year. #October releases on 13 th April now.@ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @BanitaSandhu.”