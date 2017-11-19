Golmaal Again Box Office collections: Ajay Devgn starrer continues to rule BO, earns Rs 203.51 cr

Golmaal Again is the second movie to enter Rs 200 crore club this year after Baahubali 2. (IE)

The Ajay Devgn-starrer Golmaal Again continues to do well in the domestic market. As per well-known movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 13 lakh on Friday and Rs 25 lakh on Saturday. Rohit Shetty directed film has so far earned Rs 203.51 crore in India. “GolmaalAgain [Week 5] Fri 13 lakhs, 25 lakhs. Total: ₹ 203.51 cr. India biz… BLOCKBUSTER!”, a tweet by Taran Adarsh said on Sunday. The horror comedy earned Rs 30.14 crore on the first day of its release October 20. It was up against Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, which earned in Rs 4.80 crore on the first day. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film starring Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh, was able to cross Rs 100-crore mark in just a week’s time and collected over Rs 200 crore in the fourth weeks of its release.

Golmaal Again is the second movie to enter Rs 200 crore club this year after Baahubali 2. What seemed to have clicked for the film was its Diwali release as also its combination of horror comedy, which is not often seen in Bollywood. Apart from this, films star cast with new faces in the franchise helped ít to gather the attention of movie lovers.

The year so far had been mediocre for Bollywood. A lot of expectations were resting on his big-ticket films like Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal, but they could not attract much audience in theatres in spite of A-list actors. Therefore, the success of Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2 suggested that the audience was just wanting to get entertained, with thrills thrown in.

It has been quite a surprise that the franchise’s fourth film has managed to do well at the box-office. Even though it is quite common to compare the film’with franchise’s previous avatars, bringing in nostalgia, but this film does deserve credit for impressing its audience with a large cast that also had supporting actors like Sanjai Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Vrajesh Hirjee.