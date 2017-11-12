Golmaal Again Box Office Collection worldwide: Whopping Rs 300 cr! Ajay Devgn movie beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, emerges as 2017’s biggest grosser

Golmaal Again has now emerged as 2017’s biggest worldwide grosser surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Rohit Shetty’s fourth instalment in the Golmaal series, Golmaal Again, is doing wonders at the box office. And, yes it hasn’t only managed to rule the domestic but the international box office as well. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade has now emerged as 2017’s biggest worldwide grosser as per Bollywood Hungama. As per the report, the horror-comedy has managed to collect a whopping Rs. 300 crore gross worldwide. Surpassing Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer Raees that had collected Rs. 281.44 Cr, Golmaal Again’s collections are expected to reach more milestones in the coming days.

Golmaal Again has already had a phenomenal box office collection spree since its release and is just inches away from touching the Rs 200 crore mark. The movie had surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark in just a week. And now in its fourth week, it is still going strong with its collection on the brink of Rs 200 crore. As per Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh, the fourth movie of the Golmaal Series is moving towards the coveted milestone as it collected a mammoth Rs 199.74 crore. The movie earned a whopping Rs 1.16 Crore till Saturday. The comic caper that opened to a staggering Rs 30.14 crore on October 20 has been unstoppable in its collections since then.

Golmaal Again has also pocketed $6.76 million or Rs 43.67 crore in the overseas market till date. The list of highest overseas grossers for the year 2017 is led by Shahrukh Khan starrer Raees. The movie has also grabbed the fourth spot in the highest overseas grosser for the year 2017 list.