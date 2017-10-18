Golmaal Again box office collection prediction on day 1: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to see major success, earn mammoth Rs 20 cr

Golmaal Again box office collection prediction on day 1: Going by the expectations of industry experts, Golmaal Again will rule the box office. (Bollywood Hungama)

Golmaal Again box office collection prediction on day 1: Rohit Shetty is one such director who makes sure he delivers what he promises. This year, Shetty will be back again with his Diwali Bonanza Golmaal Again which once again stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles. This time, however, we will be witnessing some new faces on board like Parineeti Chopra and Tabu. What is quite evident from the trailers and the movie posters, Golmaal Again is a horror-comedy combo and it is expected that just like the success of the other movies in the Golmaal franchise, this movie too shall become an audience favourite. Going by the expectations of industry experts, Golmaal Again will rule the box office.

According to Bollywood Hungama, since Golmaal Again belongs to the same genre as Judwaa 2 it is expected that the film too will taste similar box office success. The film also sees the reunion of the very famous actor-director duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty and Golmaal Again will mark their tenth film together. Golmaal Again would have performed phenomenally well had it arrived solo at the box office. But its collection will be marred by Secret Superstar which released a day earlier. According to Bollywood Hungama’s prediction, the film might earn somewhere near Rs 20 crore on the opening day. It is also being speculated that it will be the next film to enter the Rs 100 cr club and much, much more. Will Rohit Shetty leave up to the expectation and deliver a blockbuster; let us wait and watch for this one.