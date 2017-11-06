Golmaal Again Box office collection: Movie may soon collect this big amount at the box office, soar into new space

(Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again, which has been on a roll at the box office since its release, is expected to set a new benchmark with its lifetime business. The fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise will garner somewhere around Rs 199 cr to 202 cr – lifetime business. The movie directed by Rohit Shetty, which features stars like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemmu and Shreyas Talpade, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra, has been welcomed by the audience with open arms. The movie received an opening of over Rs 30 crore on its opening day. The movie collected a whopping amount of Rs 87.60 crores in the first weekend of its release. Golmaal Again didn’t slowdown in the box-office even after the first week of its release. At the close of its second week in theatres the film has managed to collect Rs 182.92 cr. at the domestic box office.

The film initially released across 3500 screens in the domestic market has continued to maintain a steady collection rate at the box office. Movie critic and Business analyst, Taran Adarsh earlier, today (November 6), took to his social media account on Twitter and shared the revenue figures of the film till date through a post. He wrote, “#GolmaalAgain is UNSTOPPABLE… Inches closer to Rs 200 crores [Week 3] Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 3.69 cr, Sun 4.85 cr. Total: Rs 193.51 crores India biz.” Following the steady pace of the movie, Golmaal Again is expected to draw in Rs. 12-13 crores in its third week and approximately another Rs. 5 to 6 cr. in the following weeks it runs for and thereby, crossing the 200 crores benchmark.

However, it must be noted that the dream run of the comic blockbuster may well have been slowed down due new releases like Thor Ragnarok and Ittefaq, especially the former.