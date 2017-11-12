Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Movie crawls, this Ajay Devgn starrer’s Rs 200 cr club dream is one big stretch

Golmaal Again’s phenomenal box office collection spree and it’s just inches away from touching the Rs 200 crore mark.

Director Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again has certainly been raising standards that are definitely giving other movies a run for their money. Golmaal Again’s phenomenal box office collection spree and it’s just inches away from touching the Rs 200 crore mark. As per Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh, the fourth movie of the Golmaal Series is moving towards the coveted milestone as it collected a mammoth Rs 199.74 crore. The movie earned a whopping Rs 1.16 Crore till Saturday and has become a ‘BLOCKBUSTER’.

The film starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemmu and Shreyas Talpade, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Prakash Raj has been loved by masses all over the country, even though it failed to make the critics happy. But, that definitely shouldn’t bother the team of Golmaal Returns as it moves closer towards the Rs 200 crore club.

Golmaal Again has also managed to bag a fair amount abroad. It pocketed $6.76 million or Rs 43.67 crore in the overseas market till date. The list of highest overseas grossers for the year 2017 is led by Shahrukh Khan starrer Raees. The movie has also grabbed the fourth spot in the highest overseas grosser for the year 2017 list. It has surpassed the overseas collections of Judwaa 2 that collected $6.12 million and Secret Superstar that collected $5.92 million. Golmaal Again was released to cater to an extensive audience. A total of 4232 screens showcased the movie from which 3500 were domestic and 732 were overseas. The movie that released on October 20 has continued to maintain a steady collection rate at the box office.