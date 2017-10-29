Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: It is nothing but a big surprise what Ajay Devgn starrer has earned by day 9

(Source: IE)

Rohit Shetty’s bone-tickling Golmaal Again continues to rule at the box office. The comedy-drama, which released day after Diwali on October 20, has been successful in garnering massive amounts of money even after one week of its release. Box-office collection analyst Taran Adarsh has termed the movie ‘unstoppable’. Golmaal Again earned over Rs 130 crores in the first week. Golmaal Again has now crossed another benchmark, he revealed by collecting a whopping total of Rs 153.94 crore. Golmaal Again featuring actors like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Tusshar Kapoor, has already become the second highest grosser of 2017, first being Baahubali 2.

Golmaal Again has left behind Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2, which had been ruling the box-office before its release. Golmaal Again, which was released along with Aamir Khan productions ‘Secret Superstar’, casts Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh for the first time in the franchise. The multi-starrer had Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor in all the four instalments while Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu joined the cast later. The first installment of the film, ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’ was released in 2006.

#GolmaalAgain is in no mood to slow down… Is a RAGE at the BO… [Week 2] Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 10.61 cr. Total: ₹ 153.94 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2017

Golmaal Again has been largely benefitted by its content as it is a thorough entertainer and does not try to hide it by being pretentious. Consequently, word of mouth boost that the film received has ensured its collections remain high day after day. Indubitably, few people, if anyone at all expected the film to earn this much when it initially released.