Golmaal again box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn to be No. 2 in 2017? This massive amount says so

Golmaal again box office collection day 2: Rohit Shetty directed Golmaal Again is tasting some real big success at the box office. Opening up to a grand box office total on day 1, its business kept soaring on day 2 as well. Golmaal Again has collected a whopping Rs 28.37 crore on day 2 according to koimoi.com. Yes, you heard that right! The film which opened to Rs 30.14 cr on day 1 has garnered Rs 58.51 cr in total. The opening day witnessed serpentine queues and housefull boards outside the theatres and the humongous collection is evidence that the audiences are showering love galore on this movie despite the fact that it a franchise and the jokes did not exactly win critical acclaim. This must be season for hilarity and the audiences in theatres are proof of that!

The typical Bollywood masala entertainer that Golmaal Again is has already become one of the top 5 grossers of 2017. Being the fourth edition of the very successful Golmaal franchise, the movie once again has Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles. It was predicted that since Golmaal Again belongs to the same genre as Judwaa 2, this film too will be a BO office success. True to expectations, the film has already registered huge earnings – much, much more than anyone expected!

Within two days of its release, Golmaal Again has also surpassed the collection of Judwaa 2 which has been ruling the box office for quite some time now. Judwa 2 ranks 5th on the top five grossers list whereas the former is on the second spot just after Baahubali 2. The movie has also become Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s second movie to have crossed the Rs 30 cr mark after Singham Returns. Looks like the actor-director duo’s charm has worked once again. It will be very interesting to see in the coming days how the movie fares and competes with upcoming releases of the month.

Will Golmaal Again ensure the No. 2 spot in 2017 for Ajay Devgn (after Baahubali 2)? The answer, at the moment, can only be positive.