Golmaal Again box office collection day 1: Occupancy rate soars, Ajay Devgn starrer to earn Rs 20 cr

Golmaal Again box office collection day 1: In an attempt to make the most of the festival season, film directors, producers try their level best to release their respective movies during the festive period. Trying to encash on the festivities, Golmaal Again was released in the theatres on October 20 – a day after Diwali. The film opened up to housefull boards according to Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh who tweeted saying, ” Serpentine queues… Packed morning shows… House Full boards… #GolmaalAgain opens to a TERRIFIC response… Boxoffice is on ????.” The film has garnered mixed review from critics but even after that has opened on a good note. With an occupancy rate of 70%, Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again is set to log mammoth earnings. Not only has it the advantage of an extended weekend but also the established brand that Golmaal is will surely heighten its income.

Though Golmaal Again clashes with another critically acclaimed film, Secret Superstar, comparatively, the latter has received a rather cold response from the audience. As of now, Golmaal Again has taken lead and in India, it is being screened in 3500 theatres, according to Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh. ”Golmaal Again screen count… India: 3500+ Overseas: 732 – widest release ever for Golmaal franchise, Worldwide total: 4232+ screens,” Adarsh tweeted. On the opening day, Golmaal Again is expected to collect a whopping Rs 20 cr, according to Bollywood Hungama. Now it will be interesting to see who wins this box office war which has started between two of the most talked about movies.