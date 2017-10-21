Golmaal Again Box Office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer gets terrirfic response, collects Rs 30 crore

Being the fourth edition of the very successful Golmaal franchise, the movie once again has Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles. (Bollywood Hungama)

Golmaal Again box office collection day 1: When Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar was scheduled for a Diwali release, speculations were rife that the movies will not fare well at the Box Office. But Rohit Shetty directorial film proved the critics wrong! Trying to encash on the festivities, Golmaal Again was released in the theatres on October 20 – a day after Diwali. Golmaal Again has collected Rs 30 cr on the first day, according to koimoi.com. The film opened up to housefull boards according to Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh, who tweeted, ” Serpentine queues… Packed morning shows… House Full boards… #GolmaalAgain opens to a TERRIFIC response… Boxoffice is on ????.” The film has garnered mixed review from critics but even after that it has been able to make a massive start.

Watch the trailer here:

Box office analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, ”Golmaal Again is set to touch ₹ 30 Cr Day 1 – Nett in #India.. A humongous number indeed.” Being the fourth edition of the very successful Golmaal franchise, the movie once again has Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles. Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that Golmaal has potential to be a massive hit at the box office. ” Golmaal Again has the potential to be a MASSIVE HIT… Like I said earlier, well-made masala entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion!, ” he tweeted. The box office war has already started between Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again and as of now, Ajay Devgn starrer seems to be on the winning side. It will be interesting to see whether Judwaa 2, which has broken many records, will be able to retain its position or will it give in to the newest entrant in the box office race, Golmaal Again.