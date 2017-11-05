Golmaal Again box office collection: By end of 3rd week, Ajay Devgn starrer stays strong, rakes in Rs 188.66 cr

Rohit Shetty’s fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. (Image: IE)

Rohit Shetty’s fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. In its third week, the movie has shown phenomenal growth, perhaps, revealing that the film was able to stir up the audience with its horror-comedy content and spectacular performances like few movies before it has done. The film that stars Ajay Devgn has earned about Rs 3.69 crore on Saturday and is now nearing the Rs 200 crore mark. Bollywood analyst, Taran Adarsh, had tweeted about its third-week box office collection. The tweet read: #GolmaalAgain shows 80.88% growth on Sat… Nears ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 3.69 cr. Total: ₹ 188.66 cr. India biz.

The figures clearly show, that Rohit Shetty, once again has weaved magic at the box office.”Golmaal Again’ sees the presence of Parineeti Chopra and also Tabu in the movie. The latter is majorly known for her serious roles, making the movie quite intriguing. The film was released a day after Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar. One can see that the Diwali festival season has worked for the movie.

Interestingly, the fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise has been able to overwhelm the audience with its light comedy. The movie has been released extensively in 4232 screens (3500 domestic 732 overseas). Besides, the movie has also made it to the list of ’10 all-time top grosser list’ with its position at number 9th. The movie already ruling the list is – Raees, Kaabil, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath ki Dulhania, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Judwaa 2. Starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade, the film was released on October 20 and is still doing wonders.