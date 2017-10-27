Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer smashes opening week record, collects this big sum

Due to its release on the day after Diwali, Gomaal Again managed to garner Rs 30.14 cr on its opening day. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Rohit Shetty directorial venture Golmaal Again that hit the silver screen on October 20, ended its opening week with a mammoth box office collection of Rs 135.50 cr. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor are the same faces to feature in all the 4 films of the Golmaal franchise. However, Parineeti Chopra, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade are the relatively new ones. Due to its release day after Diwali, Golmaal Again managed to garner Rs 30.14 cr on its opening day. By the end of its opening weekend, the film collected Rs 87.60 crore and was headed towards the 100 cr club within 3 days of its release. After a very good opening and even a better weekend, the first week numbers of the film now stand at Rs 135.50 crore.

Movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to his Twitter account to share the number if the film that it collection by Day 6. He shared a number of posts which said, “#GolmaalAgain continues to collect in double digits… Week 1 should close at ₹ 135 cr [+/-]… SUPER!” Another post by him gave the day-wise collection of the film, “#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr, Tue 13.25 cr, Wed 10.05 cr. Total: ₹ 126.94 cr. India biz.” Like in India, Golmaal Again has managed to do a great business overseas, Adarsh through his Twitter post said, “#GolmaalAgain – OVERSEAS – Total till Wednesday, 25 October 2017: $ 4.18 million [₹ 27.09 cr].”

According to Bollywood Hungama, these number could make Golmaal Again enter the list of All Time Top-15 grossers. Among Bollywood films, currently the list is being led by Dangal with a collection of Rs. 387.38 crore. Hritik Roshan’s Bang Bang is currently at the 15th position with Rs 181 cr in its collection, if the Ajay Devgan starrer manages to cross this number, it could enter the list and then it would be just below Bajirao Mastani [Rs. 188 crore].