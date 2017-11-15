Golmaal Again box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer reaches this massive sum, set for sunset now

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the franchise. (IE)

Golmaal Again has been the most successful movie this year with earnings over Rs 300 crore worldwide. Released on October 20, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra starrer continues to do well across the globe at the Box office. With a phenomenal week one collection worth Rs 135.93 crore, the film kept its pace in week two with Rs 46.72 crore followed by Rs 14.84 crore in the third week. On the first day of its release, the film earned Rs 30.14 crore against Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar which got just Rs 4.80 crore. Golmaal Again has reached Rs 202.32 Crore by day 26 (Tuesday) in India, while its worldwide collection is Rs 304.85 Cr. But now, the death rattle of the movie is nearing. On the 26th day, it managed to collect just Rs 0.50 Crore. If it is not pulled out pretty soon, the question will be asked – why is this movie still in cinemas? After all, it has entered the Rs 200 cr club and it is not likely to reach the Rs 250 cr mark.

The movie was a big spoilsport for Secret Superstar which got just Rs 4.80 crore on its day 1. The music of the film has been composed by Amaal Mallik, S. Thaman, Lilo George-DJ Chetas and Abhishek Arora while the lyrics of the film have been penned by Kumaar. The first track of the film titled as “Golmaal (Title Track)” sung by Brijesh Shandilya and Aditi Singh Sharma was released on 23 September 2017. The second track of the film “Maine Tujhko Dekha” from the 1997 film Ishq has been recreated for this film in the voices of Neeraj Shridhar and Sukriti Kakar and was released on 29 September 2017. The soundtrack was released on 6 October 2017 by T-Series

Apart from Devgn and Chopra the movie also features Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar has managed to earn a total of Rs 62.19 crore in the domestic market. The movie was released on Diwali- which was October 19. However, Zaira Wasim has been critically appreciated for her performance in the movie. Apart from Aamir and Zaira, some other actors have also made remarkable performances in the movie who are – Meher Vij [mother], Raj Arjun [father], Tirth Sharma [friend].