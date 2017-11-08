Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer is now 4th highest grosser of 2017 overseas

Golmaal Again, has managed to grab the fourth spot in the highest overseas grosser for the year 2017 list. (PTI)

Seems like the number four has become lucky for the director Rohit Shetty as the fourth instalment in the Golmaal series, Golmaal Again, has managed to grab the fourth spot in the highest overseas grosser for the year 2017 list. In the overseas market, Golmaal Again minted a fair amount of $6.76 million or Rs 43.67 crore overseas till date. The list of highest overseas grosser for the year 2017 is led by Shahrukh Khan starrer Raees.

Golmaal Again may not have sat well with the critics but people outside India simply love the movie. Golmaal Again features Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemmu. The movie received a fairly good response from the audience and the business continued to do good well in the second and third week. The film became one of the most successful films of 2017 in terms of box office collections.

The movie was released to cater to an extensive audience. A total of 4232 screens showed the movie from which 3500 were domestic and 732 were overseas. The film has done fairly well for itself yet it has not surpassed this year’s biggest releases like Raees that collected $13.5 million, Jab Harry Met Sejal that collected $10 million and Tubelight that collected $7 million.

But the movie has surpassed other two big releases this autumn, it surpassed Judwaa 2 that collected $6.12 million and Secret Superstar that collected $5.92 million.

The movie was released on October 20 and is inching towards the mammoth figure of Rs 200 crore in India market.