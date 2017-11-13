Golmaal Again box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer enters the Rs 200 crore club with a bang

(Source: Bollywood Hungama)

It is indeed celebratory times not just for the Golmaal Again team but also for the film industry, as the comic venture has minted more than Rs 200 crore at the box-office. Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again has been doing wonders at the box office. The movie has, so far, collected a total of Rs 201.43 crore, while it crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark on Sunday itself. Box-office trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “And it’s a DOUBLE CENTURY… #GolmaalAgain crosses ₹ 200 cr… Remains STRONG in Weekend 4, despite new releases and reduced screen space/shows… [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr, Sun 1.69 cr. Total: ₹ 201.43 cr. India biz… BLOCKBUSTER! #GolmaalAgain200cr.” In yet another tweet, he wrote, “The Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty combo has tasted success yet again… #GolmaalAgain is Ajay’s first ₹ 200 cr grosser and director Rohit’s second… #GolmaalAgain200cr.” Earlier, Taran wrote, #GolmaalAgain steps into ₹ 200 cr Club today [Sun; Day 24]… [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr. Total: ₹ 199.74 cr. India biz… BLOCKBUSTER!”

The Rohit Shetty directed horror-comedy had opened to a staggering Rs 30.14 crore on October 20 against Aamir Khan’s coming-of-age drama Secret Superstar which raked in Rs 4.80 crore. Golmaal Again box-office figures have been unstoppable ever since. Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Golmaal Again was able to surpass the Rs 100-crore mark in just a week’s time. And now in its fourth week, it is still going strong with its collection of over Rs 200 crore.

The multi-starrer flick has also become the highest Bollywood grosser of the year closely followed by Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. Apart from Baahubali 2, Golmaal Again is the only film to enter the Rs 200 crore club in 2017.