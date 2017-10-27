Golmaal Again box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer earns whopping sum, enters this exclusive club

Golmaal Again box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer earns whopping sum. (Bollywood Hungama)

Golmaal Again box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer has become more than successful. Even after so many days since release, it is still managing to earn very well. This is the fourth installment of Golmaal Again franchise and has been dominating the screen ever since its release on October 20. The movie also became a spoilsport for Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar. The movie had hit in over 4000 screens (3500 plus domestic and 732 overseas), as per Bollywood Hungama report. Although the movie witnessed a slight dip in its collection on weekdays it still got itself included in the exclusive Rs 200 crore club – worldwide. Golmaal Again collected over Rs 200 crore worldwide, reported Bollywood Hungama. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and also shared the Golmaal Again collection in the Indian market. He said,”#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr, Tue 13.25 cr, Wed 10.05 cr, Thu 9.13 cr. Total: ₹ 136.07 cr. India biz.” Apart from Ajay Devgn the movie also feature Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu.

Moreover, Golmaal Again is ranked as the fifth highest worldwide grosser of 2017 in India. The movie has done very well indeed for itself courtesy a big word of mouth booster shot and what is more, it is expected to keep on doing so as there is scarcely any competition in the cinemas. The question now in everyone’s mind is whether it can continue to do well and enter the Rs 300 cr club. Considering it is still earning in double figures, that may well happen.