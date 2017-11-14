Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer earns Rs 304.21 crore

The film has earned Rs 304.21 crore from the overseas market till now. (IE)

Ajay Devgn starrer horror comedy Golmaal Again, which was released on October 20 across the globe continues to do well at the Box Office. The Rohit Shetty directed movie has earned a lot of praise not only because of its star cast but also because of exciting trailer, and the combination of humour and horror. The film has earned Rs 304.21 crore from the overseas market till now. It has earned Rs 15.03 crore from North America (till November 12), Rs 4.16 crore from UK (till November 12) Rs 3.01 Crore from Australia (till November 12), Rs 2.05 crore from New Zealand (till November 12), 0.07 crore from Malaysia (till November 5). From rest of the world the movie has earned Rs 21.15 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

On the domestic front, the movie has collected a total of Rs 201.43 crore till now, crossing, Rs 200 crore mark on Sunday itself. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “And it’s a DOUBLE CENTURY… #GolmaalAgain crosses ₹ 200 cr… Remains STRONG in Weekend 4, despite new releases and reduced screen space/shows… [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr, Sun 1.69 cr. Total: ₹ 201.43 cr. India biz… BLOCKBUSTER! #GolmaalAgain200cr.”

Taran also added, “The Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty combo has tasted success yet again… #GolmaalAgain is Ajay’s first ₹ 200 cr grosser and director Rohit’s second… #GolmaalAgain200cr.” Earlier, Taran posted this message, “#GolmaalAgain steps into ₹ 200 cr Club today [Sun; Day 24]… [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr. Total: ₹ 199.74 cr. India biz… BLOCKBUSTER!”

On the first day of its realease, the film earned Rs 30.14 crore against Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar which got just Rs 4.80 crore. Apart from Ajay Devgn, also starring in the film are Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Golmaal Again was able to surpass the Rs 100-crore mark in just a week’s time.