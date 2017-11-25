Golmaal Again box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer earns Rs 204.37 crore by end of week five

The film that stars Devgn has earned about Rs 1.24 crore in its Week 5. (Bollywood Hungama)

Ajay Devgn starrer horror comedy Golmaal Again, which was released on October 20 across the globe continues to do well at the Box Office even now. Rohit Shetty’s fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise in its fourth week itself has crossed the mark of Rs 200 crore and made its place in double century club. The film that stars Devgn has earned about Rs 1.24 crore in its Week 5. Bollywood analyst, Taran Adarsh, had tweeted about the total box office collection. The tweet read, “#GolmaalAgain [Week 5] Fri 13 lakhs, 25 lakhs, Sun 42 lakhs, Mon 11 lakhs, Tue 10 lakhs, Wed 9 lakhs, Thu 14 lakhs.” The figures clearly show, that Rohit Shetty, once again has weaved magic at the box office. Golmaal Again sees the presence of Parineeti Chopra and also Tabu in the movie. The latter is majorly known for her serious roles, making the movie quite intriguing. The film was released a day after Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar. One can see that the Diwali festival season has worked for the movie.

Fifth week collection of Golmaal Again:

Week 5 collection:

Friday – 13 lakhs

Saturday – 25 lakhs

Sunday – 42 lakhs

Monday – 11 lakhs

Tuesday – 10 lakhs

Wednesday – 9 lakhs

Thursday – 14 lakhs

Here is week-wise box office collection of Golmaal Again:

Week 1: Rs 136.09 crore

Week 2: Rs 46.85 crore

Week 3: Rs 15.02 crore

Week 4: Rs 5.17 crore

Week 5: Rs 1.24 crore

Total: Rs 204.37 crore

Interestingly, the fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise has been able to overwhelm the audience with its superlative content. The Rohit Shetty directed movie has earned a lot of praise not only because of its star cast but also because of exciting trailer, and the combination of humour and horror. The movie has been released extensively in 4232 screens (3500 domestic 732 overseas).

Besides, the movie has also made it to the list of ’10 all-time top grosser list’ with its position at number 9th. The movies already ruling the list is – Raees, Kaabil, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath ki Dulhania, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Judwaa 2. Apart from that, it has also become the highest Bollywood grosser of the year closely followed by Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. The multi-starrer flick, sarring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade, the film was released on October 20 and is still doing wonders.