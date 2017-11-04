Golmaal Again box-office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer continues smashing records despite new releases; know what it earned

(Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Golmaal Again has made a dent at the box-office performing steadily even after two weeks after its release. The Rohit Shetty film, which released a day after Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, has been able to charm the audience with its light comedy. The latest tweet by the box-office analyst Taran Adarsh says, “Golmaal Again is STEADY, despite new films cutting into the market share.” Coming to the business, he informed that the Ajay Devgn starrer has been able to collect 184.97 crores so far on the box-office. Golmaal Again opened with a whopping collection of Rs. 30.14 crore in India. The Diwali weekend also worked in the film’s favour as it managed to collect Rs 87.60 crore in India which is the highest opening weekend collection for this year. During the first week, when the film was competing with the Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar, Golmaal Again managed to rake up Rs. 136.07 crore in India.

It must also be noted that Golmaal Again has already entered the top 20 all-time top grosser list and is currently on the 18th position behind Hrithik Roshan starrer Bang Bang! that was released on October 2, 2014 and has a lifetime collection of a total of Rs 181.03 crore to its name. Golmaal Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade released on October 20, and is still running strongly at the box-office. Meanwhile, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan produced film, Ittefaq has also hit the theatres. It will be interesting to see if Sonakshi Sinha, Siddharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna starrer is able to halt Golmaal Again’s dream run or not.