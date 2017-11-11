Golmaal Again box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer blockbuster continues to smash records, this is what film is set to achieve now

Golmaal Again might have been panned by the critics but audiences showered immense love on this film.

Golmaal Again box office collection: Golmaal Again has undoubtedly displayed a phenomenal box office success and the numbers are here to tell the blockbuster tale. Cruising its way to the Rs 200 cr club, Golmaal Again is just inches away from the much-coveted crown. Golmaal Again might have been panned by the critics but audiences showered immense love on this film. The movie directed by Rohit Shetty, which features stars like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemmu and Shreyas Talpade, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra, has been welcomed by the audience with open arms. The fourth week on the run, Golmaal Again has collected Rs 62 lakhs on Friday. The number seems to be meagre but keeping in mind that it is the fourth week, this is surely is quite a sum. Bollywood analyst talking about the film tweeted, ” Golmaal Again is expected to cross ₹ 200 cr over the weekend… [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs. Total: ₹ 198.58 cr. India biz.”

Golmaal Again in the overseas market minted a fair amount of $6.76 million or Rs 43.67 crore overseas till date. The list of highest overseas grosser for the year 2017 is led by Shahrukh Khan starrer Raees. managed to grab the fourth spot in the highest overseas grosser for the year 2017 list. The film initially released across 3500 screens in the domestic market has continued to maintain a steady collection rate at the box office. This year when films were having a tough time at the box office, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn came and broke the jinx. The movie has surpassed other two big releases this autumn, it surpassed the collection of Judwaa 2 and Secret Superstar.