Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty film is enjoying massive success; here is total money it earned

Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Almost a decade back when Rohit Shetty came forth with his first installment of the Golmaal franchise, nobody ever thought that it will become Bollywood’s multi starrer mega hit film. And, after ten years, Golmaal Again which released on October 20, is surely reaping the benefits of the past success. Giving a tough competition to Judwaa 2 is this Ajay Devgn starrer film which is still going strong, 5 days after its release. According to a report on BoxofficeIndia.com, Golmaal Again has garnered 13.25 crore on the fifth day at the box office. The film now stands at Rs 116.60 crore.

Golmaal Again has minted extraordinary sum at the box office and is on the list of Top-10 grossers of 2017 when it comes to the lifetime numbers. If the Ajay Devgan starrer continues to maintain its pace, it might achieve bigger milestones before Week One comes to a close.

Golmaal Again box office collection till date (day 5)

Friday Day 1: Rs 30.14 cr

Saturday Day 2: Rs 28.37 cr

Sunday Day 3: Rs 29.09 cr

Monday Day 4: Rs 16.04 cr

Tuesday Day 5: Rs 13.25 cr

The opening day witnessed serpentine queues and housefull boards outside the theatres and the humongous collection is evidence that the audiences are showering love galore on this movie despite the fact that it is a franchise and the jokes did not exactly win critical acclaim. The movie once again has Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles. It was predicted that since Golmaal Again belongs to the same genre as Judwaa 2, this film too will be a BO office success. True to expectations, the film has already registered huge earnings – much, much more than anyone expected!