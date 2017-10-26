Golmaal Again Box office collection: Ajay Devgn makes massive Diwali move, amasses Rs 128.39 cr

Golmaal Again is having a magnificent time at the box office as it has registered a record every single day since its release.(Bollywood Hungama)

Golmaal Again Box office collection: Rohit Shetty directorial venture and Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again has struck gold at the box office. This is reason enough to make any director-producer and actor happy. Golmaal Again is having a magnificent time at the box office as it has registered a record every single day since its release. Ajay Devgn starrer till now has amassed Rs 128.39 cr and has made its way to the list of highest Diwali grossers. The list includes blockbuster Diwali releases like Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, SRK’s Happy New Year and Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3. The comedy franchise has not only registered the highest opening weekend collections of 2017 but also crossed the Rs 100 cr mark in a record-breaking four days time.

The film has surpassed other highest-grossing Diwali movies on the list like Jab Tak Hai Jaan [122 crore], Ra. One [115 crore], Ae Dil Hai Mushkil [112.50 crore], Golmaal 3 [106 crore], Son of Sardar [102 crore] and Shivaay [100.30 crore]. Be it the successful franchise name or the amalgamation of some astounding cast, Golmaal Again is hands down a very bankable movie as it is a thorough entertainer. Giving a tough competition to Judwaa 2 is this Ajay Devgn starrer film which is still going strong, 6 days past its release. With the success of movies like Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again at the box office, one thing is for sure that the audience has shown a preference for comedy films. It will be interesting to see in the coming days how the collection of these movies will be affected by upcoming biggies like Tiger Zinda Hai and Padmavati.