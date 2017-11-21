Golmaal Again Box Office collection: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 204.04 crore in domestic market so far

Movie fans still continue to throng cinema halls to watch the film. (Bollywood Hungama)

A month after its release, Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again continues to rule the Box Office at the domestic market. Released on October 20, the movie has so far collected Rs 204.04 crore in India and movie fans still continue to throng cinema halls to watch the film – the numbers are of course, down to a mere trickle now. While the movie has earned Rs 13 lakhs, Rs 25 lakhs and Rs 42 lakhs on last Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, the film earned Rs 11 lakh on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, well-known movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “GolmaalAgain [Week 5] Fri 13 lakhs, 25 lakhs, Sun 42 lakhs, Mon 11 lakhs. Total: ₹ 204.04 cr. India biz… BLOCKBUSTER”.

The Rohit Shetty directed horror-comedy film had collected Rs 30.14 crore on October 20. Apart from Ajay Devgn, others starring in this film include Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh. It was able to surpass Rs 100-crore mark in just a week and by by the fourth week, the movie collected more than Rs 200 crore.

Apart from Baahubali 2, Golmaal Again is the only other film to enter the Rs 200 crore club this year. It is also highest grosser of the year in Bollywood closely followed by Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. What may have worked in the favour of the movie was its Diwali release as also an unusual combination of a horror comedy in Bollywood. The film’s star cast a number of new faces in the franchise helped gather the attention of movie lovers.

The movie was released on 3,500 screens in India and 732 screens in the international markets.

Apart from India, the film continues to do well in the international market. While in Australia, the movie has collected A$ 6,05,581, it has collected NZD 454,504 and pound 4,95,018 in New Zealand and the United Kingdom respectively. In the United States, the film has earned $2,336,042 so far.