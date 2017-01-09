Golden Globes remember Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

Mother-daughter duo Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. (Source: Twitter)

Mother-daughter duo Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who died just a day apart, were honoured at this year’s Golden Globe Award with a poignant tribute that mixed career highlights with home movies.

This segment has been introduced for the first time to pay a posthumous tribute to these two.

The video featured short snippets from throughout Fisher and Reynolds’ famed careers, including shots of the former in “Star Wars”, “When Harry Met Sally” and even a guest appearance on “30 Rock”.

Reynolds was honoured with shots of her cutting a rug in the classic Hollywood musical “Singin’ In the Rain”, “The Tender Trap” and “The Singing Nun”, a clip juxtaposed perfectly with Fisher on a speeder bike in “Return of the Jedi.”

Framing the classic clips were touching home movies of Fisher and Reynolds, as well as a performance of “You Made Me Love You (I Didn’t Want to Do It)” the mother-daughter pair delivered on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2011.

Fisher and Reynolds tragically died within a day of each other last month. Fisher passed four days after suffering a massive heart attack on a plane, while Reynolds suffered a severe stroke the following day. The pair were buried together at the Hollywood Hills’ Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Fisher’s most memorable role of Princess Leia also found a mention in this year’s Cecil B DeMille Award winner Meryl Streep’s speech.

Paying a tribute to Fisher, Streep ended her speech with these line: “As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once, ‘Take your broken heart, make it into art.”