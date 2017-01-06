Golden Globes Awards 2017: Where are the Golden Globe Awards being held? How long are the Golden Globes?

Here’s all you need to know about the Golden Globes.

Golden Globes Awards 2017: The Golden Globe Awards mark the start of Hollywood’s awards season (and not to mention the gorgeous red carpet fashion) on January 8. The Golden Globes are the best predictors of who will go on to nab the biggest prize of the year, namely the Oscars. So for any cinephile, watching the ceremony is a must. Here’s some basic facts you need to know about the glamorous awards show. The Golden Globes will take place in the Beverly Hilton in California. In the US, the ceremony will begin at 8:00 pm on Sunday, but will only be available to viewers in India on Monday morning.

Popular TV show host Jimmy Fallon will host the show. Interestingly, the Oscars will be hosted this year by Jimmy Kimmel, another US TV show host. This is Fallon’s first time hosting the ceremony, as it was hosted for the last four years by actor Ricky Gervais. The ceremony is usually at least three hours long and rightly so, as it covers over both film and television with over 20 categories.

The ceremony may run well over three hours, depending on the length of the winners’ speeches too, unless the awards committee devises new ways to limit the winner’s speech like the Academy Awards did last year. The Golden Globes has been made headlines for nominating a comic book live action film for the first time in the best picture and best actor category. The honour goes to last year’s superhero hit Deadpool, in which Ryan Reynolds essayed the role of the quirky titular character.



So tune into your TVs and get ready to find out who takes home the prize during this glitzy night.