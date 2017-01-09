Golden Globes Awards 2017: Another day of sun for LA

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, feels the red carpet after rolling it out during Golden Globes Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton. (AP)

Stars arriving at Sunday’s Golden Globes are being met with brilliant sunshine – the clearest and warmest afternoon in LA in many days.

A clear plastic rain cover over the red carpet has proved entirely unnecessary, and is only heightening heat that’s in the upper 70s. Rains that have soaked much of California and might have dampened Sunday’s festivities are now not expected to arrive until hours after the show is over.

Despite the blue skies, a somber mood may dominate the evening in the first major Hollywood awards show since Donald Trump’s election.

Golden The Globe is doing Red Carpet last looks right now. We’ll see you LIVE on the Red Carpet at 6pm ET/3pm PT at http://t.co/XSFLtnDaUi pic.twitter.com/fY4wRMF8Tc — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

And after recent terrorist truck attacks in Europe and Friday’s airport shooting in Florida, the security provided by the Beverly Hills Police Department is warier and heavier than ever. Long lines of police SUVs and officers on foot created a tight seal around the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the longtime Globes home.