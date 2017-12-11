Golden Globes 2018 nominations: From Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Fargo to host Seth Meyers; see full list of nominees

Stranger Things 2. (Netflix)

Golden Globes 2018 nominations: The year 2017 is nearing its end, and the month of December comes with full of surprises. From Google Play’s top 10 list to Youtube Rewind list, everything has had its share of headlines. Now, its time for the Golden Globe Awards. Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday. The list was announced by Kristen Bell, Sharon Stone and Golden Globe ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson amongst others. American comedian Seth Meyers will host the 2018 ceremony on January 7. Golden Globe Awards are accolades bestowed by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association which began in January 1944, recognizing excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign. The annual ceremony at which the awards are presented is a major part of the film industry’s awards season. This year, “The Shape of Water,” “The Post,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and “Lady Bird” all received multiple nominations. In the TV categories, expected nominees like “Big Little Lies” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” were joined by newcomers like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Here is the Full List of Golden Globe Awards 2017 nominees:

Television

Television drama

* “The Crown”

* “Game of Thrones”

* “The Handmaid’s Tale”

* “Stranger Things”

* “This Is Us”

Television series, musical or comedy

* “Black-ish”

* “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

* “Master of None”

* “Smilf”

* “Will & Grace”

Television limited series or motion picture made for television

* “Big Little Lies”

* “Fargo”

* “Feud: Bette and Joan”

* ”The Sinner”

* “Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

* Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

* Ann Dowd, “Handmaid’s Tale”

* Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

* Michelle Pfeiffer, “Wizard of Lies”

* Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

* David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

* Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

* Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

* Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

* David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Actress in a television series, musical or comedy

* Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

* Alison Brie, “Glow”

* Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

* Issa Rae, “Insecure”

* Frankie Saw, “Smilf”

Actor in a television series, musical or comedy

* Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

* Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

* Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

* William H. Macy, “Shameless”

* Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace ”

Actor in a television series, drama

* Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

* Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

* Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

* Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

* Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Actress in a television series, drama

* Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

* Claire Foy, “The Crown”

* Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

* Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

* Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television

* Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

* Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

* Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

* Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

* Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television

* Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

* Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

* Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”

* Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”

* Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Film

Motion picture, drama

* “Call Me By Your Name”

* “Dunkirk”

* “The Post”

* “The Shape of Water”

* “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Motion picture, musical or comedy

* “The Disaster Artist”

* “Get Out”

* “The Greatest Showman”

* “I, Tonya”

* “Lady Bird”

Actor in a motion picture, drama

* Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

* Tom Hanks, “The Post”

* Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

* Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

* Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Actress in a motion picture, drama

* Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

* Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

* Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

* Meryl Streep, “The Post”

* Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

* Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

* Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

* Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

* Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

* Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

* Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

* Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

* James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

* Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

* Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Supporting actress in any motion picture

* Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

* Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

* Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

* Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

* Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Supporting actor in any motion picture

* Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

* Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

* Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

* Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

* Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Director, motion picture

* Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

* Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

* Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

* Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

* Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Original score, motion picture

* Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri”

* Alexander Desplat,“The Shape of Water”

* Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

* John Williams, “The Post”

* Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

Motion picture, foreign language

* “A Fantastic Woman”

* “First They Killed My Father”

* “In the Fade”

* “Loveless”

* “The Square”

Motion picture, animated

* “Boss Baby”

* “The Breadwinner”

* “Coco”

* “Ferdinand”

* “Loving Vincent”

Screenplay, motion picture

* “The Shape of Water”

* “Lady Bird”

* “Molly’s Game”

* “The Post”

* “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Original song, motion picture

* “Home,” “Ferdinand”

* “Mighty River,” “Mudbound”

* “Remember Me” from “Coco”

* “The Star” from “The Star”

* “This is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”