Golden Globes 2017: Full List Of Winners

The night was all about La La Land, which dominated the awards. (Instagram)

With the best of Hollywood turning up, the Golden Globe awards made for a glamorous night. With the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Leonardo DiCaprio presenting awards and Ryan Gosling and Isabelle Huppert scooping them up in their respective categories, viewers remained glued to the screen. As expected, the heartwarming musical La La Land dominated the ceremony, picking up six of the seven awards it was nominated for, but there were a good amount of surprises as well. From political statements to teasing co-stars, Hollywood’s awards season couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. See who else took home the gold:

Best motion picture, drama: Moonlight

Best motion picture, comedy or musical: La La Land

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Isabelle Huppert

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Casey Affleck

Watch Casey’s acceptance speech here:

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Emma Stone

Emma delivers an emotional acceptance speech:

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Ryan Gosling

Watch Ryan Gosling take a crack at fellow nominee Ryan Reynolds:

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Screenplay: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Song: La La Land

Best Original Score: La La Land

Cecil B DeMille Award: Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep makes a strong statement:

With the awards season getting off to such a great start, we can’t wait till the next show where stars are pitted against each other.