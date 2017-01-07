Golden Globe Awards 2017: Where to watch, live streaming and all you need to know

The red carpet arrivals start trickling in from 3pm local time (11pm in the UK) and the ceremony itself is scheduled to begin two hours later, making it 1 am on Monday 9th January in the UK. (Source: Reuters)

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards are almost upon us and the ceremony will take place on January 8 in the UK. However, there is some good new for Indian viewers as they can too watch the main event on the early morning of January 9. The red carpet arrivals start trickling in from 3pm local time (11pm in the UK) and the ceremony itself is scheduled to begin two hours later, making it 1 am on Monday 9th January in the UK. The entire mega even will be telecast in India at 7:30am on Monday (January 9). Indian viewers can watch the entire award show live on Comedy Central, Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD and VH1 India channels simultaneously.

Viewers can also visit Golden Globes Facebook page and official website to watch the live streaming of the show that will begin at 8:15 am ET. Even the official Twitter account of Golden Globes will be tweeting each awards as soon as it gets announced.

Golden Globe Awards will honour the best in films and American television shows for 2016. The winners will be chosen by the members of Hollywood Foreign Press. All nominees are set to gather in Beverly Hills, California to mark the ceremony.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra will also be present at the Golden Globe. The Bollywood actor who also presented at last year’s Oscar awards, confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post from the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards, which read, “We’re also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards.”

Apart from them, other presenters include Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eddie Redmayne, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller and Reese Witherspoon.

Jimmy Fallon has been chosen to host the awards ceremony this year. He will be presiding over the whole evening and will share the stage by a number of famous faces to present the actual awards, including Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and Kristen Wiig.