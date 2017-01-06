Golden Globe Awards 2017 Predictions: Who will win big this year?

The awards season in Hollywood is kicking off with the Golden Globes this Sunday.

Golden Globe Awards 2017 Predictions: The Golden Globes are all set to kick off the awards season in Hollywood on January 8. The event, which will be hosted by TV show host Jimmy Fallon in Beverly Hills, California, has some surprises in its nomination list this year. As the best actors and directors in Hollywood get ready to go head to head on Sunday, we look at who will probably take home the gold.

Best motion picture, drama

Our prediction: Manchester By The Sea. This emotionally charged drama about a man who becomes his nephew’s legal guardian has all the right ingredients to make it a winner, even though it gets some tough competition in the category.

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

Our prediction: La La Land. This musical has won over both fans and critics and features two of Hollywood’s most beloved stars. It is a shot ahead of its competition of 20th Century Women and Sing Street, amongst others.

Best actor in a drama

Our prediction: Joel Edgerton for Loving. The actor has brilliantly portrayed the struggle of the first interracial marriage in the US and is a sure shot for the win.

Best actress in a drama

Our prediction: Natalie Portamn for Jackie. As the grieving widow of John F Kennedy, Portman may well even get her second shot at the Oscar with this performance. She is sure to sweep the awards season this year.

Best actor in a comedy or musical

Our prediction: Colin Farrell in The Lobster. Farrell has graduated from his pretty boy days and has delivered a performance that justifies why he achieved stardom to begin with. He faces some strong competition from Ryan Gosling in La La Land as well.

Best Actress in a musical or comedy

Our Prediction: Emma Stone for La La Land. Stone has long been a critic darling and the awards committee has long been waiting to give the actress her due, which her latest role completely justifies.