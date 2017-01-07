Golden Globe Awards 2017: Facebook, Instagram on red carpet

Twitter has also partnered with HFPA to host a live-stream of the red carpet at goldenglobes.twitter.com.

For the first time, social media giant Facebook and its photo-sharing service Instagram will showcase videos and photos from the red carpet as well as from backstage during the 74th Golden Globe Awards 2017. In a partnership with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Facebook will let fans watch full 360-degree videos of celebrities’ red-carpet experience while Instagram is teaming up with fashion photography duo Mert and Marcus to shoot the action backstage as the Golden Globe Awards goes live from California on January 8 (4:30 am India time on Monday).

“The goal is to make Facebook and Instagram go-to hubs for video and other content from the Golden Globes and celebrities — and further the company’s broader aims of boosting user engagement and growth on both platforms,” a report in Variety said on Friday.

Twitter has also partnered with HFPA to host a live-stream of the red carpet at goldenglobes.twitter.com.

The collaboration comes after Facebook served as an exclusive streaming platform for the 2017 Golden Globes nominations.

Instagram will post photos from the show exclusively to the Golden Globes’ account on Instagram throughout the event.

“Instagram is also curating an exclusive video experience on the app’s “explore” tab that will go live on January 8. Throughout the day, the Golden Globes channel will present exclusive video content from celebrities, media personalities and industry insiders,” the report added.