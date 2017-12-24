Gogglebox favourite Leon Bernicoff passes away after short illness

Leon Bernicoff was born on October 27, 1934 and is survived by his wife, two daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff passed away at the age of 83 after a short illness. He along with his wife June was one of the first couples to join the show’s cast when at the time of its in 2013. As per reports, Bernicoff breathed his last hospital. An Everton fan, Bernicoff met June in the year 1955 and the couple married after five. Releasing a statement, Channel 4 and Studio Lambert said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad news that after a short illness Gogglebox’s Leon Bernicoff passed away in the hospital earlier today”.The couple was the first members of the public to be included for the back in 2013. soon, they went on to become much-loved voices in show’s 10 series to date.

“Leon’s unique personality and sharp wit endeared him to fans of the show, as he contributed fully to Gogglebox’s reputation as a programme full of warm humour and unvarnished opinion,” the statement added. The show, features people sitting in their living rooms watching television programmes and reacting to them.There had been 10 series of the show. Its format has been adopted by television networks worldwide including in countries like the US, Australia, Norway and Belgium.

Condoling his death, Gogglebox creator Tania Alexander tweeted, “So deeply saddened at the passing of our dear, dear Leon. He was and always will be the grandfather of #gogglebox – an absolute star who always made me laugh with his sharp wit and unshakable opinions. Much love and strength to June.” Other Gogglebox stars have alsopaid rich tribute to Mr Bernicoff on Twitter. Scarlett Moffat took to Twitter saying, “Words can’t explain what you meant to so many people. From your words of encouragement to me to the little DMs. Leon, you were loved by so many. Sending my love to you and all of your family.”

“Sending all our love to June and family at this sad time on the passing of our tv legend Leon R.I.P”, tweeted another member of the show Lee And Jenny. Bernicoff was born on October 27, 1934 and is survived by his wife, two daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.