Ghoomar song video: Deepika Padukone steals show in ravishing avatar; Shahid Kapoor just an eye candy; watch

Ghoomar song video: Deepika Padukone is drop dead gorgeous and is seen dancing to the tunes of Ghoomar, song from her upcoming movie Padmavati and this is the best thing you will see today. Don’t believe? Check out for yourself and you can hardly take your eyes off Deepika as Rani Padmini clad in a red traditional dress bejewelled with fineries in this latest video. Rani Padmini enters the scene like a coy bride but gets under the skin of the quintessential ambience with her dance moves. The song released today is a dance number and is one of the first sequences to have been shot for the film. Deepika aces the Rajasthani folk dance effortlessly and with much grace. The song sequence also features Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh who looks bowled over by the queen’s grace. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan the song is melodious and is surely going to make its presence felt in upcoming functions and marriages. Deepika will leave you mesmerised with her on-screen charm.

Check out the song video here:

Deepika has formerly given us a glimpse of her dancing talent in ‘Nagada’ and ‘Deewani Mastani’, yet again Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes sure she leaves an indelible mark in the viewers’ mind. Nevertheless, the delightful outcome onscreen speaks of how much hardwork must have gone into the making. Besides Shahid and Deepika, Ranveer Singh who stars in the film plays the role of fiery Alauddin Khilji. Singh goes totally missing from this dance number. We hope Bhansali has some really good surprise in store for us and presents us the epic drama we have been longing for!