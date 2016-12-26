George Michael: Hollywood and Bollywood celebs pay tributes to late pop superstar

George Michael was found dead at his home on Sunday at age 53. (Indian Express)

George Michael, the pop legend of the 1980s, passed away at the age of 53. The singer, who comprised one half of the group Wham!, was found dead at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire, England, on Sunday. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage,” said George’s publicist Connie Filippello in an official statement. As news of the star’s death emerged, celebrities rushed to pay tribute to their fallen comrade.

Andrew Ridgeley, who composed the other half of Wham!, wrote, “Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved.”

RIP George Michael. I can’t believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2016

Some Bollywood celebs paid tribute as well. AR Rahman wrote, “RIP George Michael… Your music will stay with us forever.” While Arjun Rampal tweeted, “RIP George Michael. From Faith to finding his Freedom on his LastChristmas. RIP.” Shruti Haasan tweeted, “RIP George Michael 🙁 may you sing in heaven.”

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael‘s death. He was such a brilliant talent. I’m so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/nBCxjEstDo — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 26, 2016

Maddona shared a clip from the 1980s of herself and George at an awards show. She captioned it, “Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F**k Off NOW?” Elton John shared a photo of himself with the singer, writing, “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP.”

Farewell My Friend! ???????? Another Great Artist leaves us. ????Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt — Madonna (@Madonna) December 26, 2016

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

Wham! first burst onto the pop scene with the hit Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, both Andrew and Michael instantly became teen heartthrobs. However, their most famous song was Last Christmas – a holiday favourite even today. George then went on to pursue a solo career and released his best-selling album Faith. In 1998, the singer came out as gay and dedicated his life to the LGBT cause since.