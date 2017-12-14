George Clooney gifts $1 million to 14 friends in luggage bag, reason redefines meaning of friendship

Ocean’s Eleven star George Clooney is one of the most adored actors in Hollywood, especially for his helpful nature. (Reuters)

Ocean’s Eleven star George Clooney is one of the most adored actors in Hollywood, especially for his helpful nature. And interestingly, the 56-year-old stood up for what he is known for. Recently, Clooney gave $1 million each to 14 of his friends. Yes, you read it right. Moreover, the reason behind him giving away such a big sum is enthralling. It was a token of thanks to his pals who helped him when he had moved to Los Angeles. The incident had taken place in 2013, however, it came to light very recently when his friend and business partner Rande Gerber dished out the details during an appearance on MSNBC’s Headliners.

But the generosity of Clooney did not stop here. He refused to take no from some of his friends, known in the actor’s inner circle as “The Boys”, but he also paid the taxes on the gift so that they could keep the entire $1 million. “There’s a group of guys that we call The Boys. George had called me and The Boys and said ‘Hey, mark 27 September 2013, on your calendar. ‘Everyone’s going to come to my house for dinner,” revealed Gerber.

Clooney also found an interesting way to present his friends with the gift. At the dinner, the 14 friends were presented designer luggage bags, each containing a million dollars in $20 bills.

Gerber, who is married to former supermodel Cindy Crawford, recalled what Clooney had said to them at dinner. “George begins to say, ‘Listen, I want you guys to know how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to LA, I slept on your couch. I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you. So, it was really important to me that while we’re still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases.”

When some friends who were wealthy did not want to accept the gift, Clooney refused. Later, Gerber donated the million dollars to a charity. However, Gerber also noted that some of the friends out of 14 were struggling to support their families. “One was working at a bar in Texas at the airport, trying just to support his family, rides a bicycle to work every day…I mean these are guys that took care of George and now he’s giving it all back,” he said.

“Every one of us, 14 of us, got a million dollars. Every single one of us. We’re in shock. Like ‘What is this?’,” he added.

Gerber quoted Clooney as saying that he knew all his friends had been through some hard times. He added, “some of you are still going through it…You don’t have to worry about your kids, you don’t have to worry about, you know, school, you don’t have to worry about paying your mortgage.”

Gerber and Clooney founded Casamigos Tequila that was sold for almost $1 billion.