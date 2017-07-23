Game of Thrones season 7: Who will die, Tyene Sand or Daenerys Targaryen? Deathwatch scientists predict next gory termination

Now, scientists, yes scientists, have taken up the challenge and are trying to predict how this season will progress. (IE)

Game of Thrones season 7: From the very first season of Game of Thrones, it hasn’t been easy to chart how an episode, let alone a season of the Game of Thrones (GoT) will proceed. This, more than anything has kept us hooked to the show and has helped maintain our loyalty towards the show. Now, scientists, yes scientists, have taken up the challenge and are trying to predict how this season will progress. Scientists, at the Central European University (which is aptly located in Hungary, with its medieval forts and a bit of dark history), have predicted using a mathematical model that Tyene Sand and Daenerys Targaryen are the most likely to not see the end of the Season 7. Yes, they will be bumped off and when it comes to killing, GoT is macabre. So get set for a chilling sequence. Milan Janosov, Ph.D. candidate at Central European University said ”I am in all likelihood not alone in trying to figure out which one of my favourite characters will see the end of the season and which one’s won’t”. With this in mind, researchers have made a model of how likely a character is likely to die in a particular season, according to PTI.

Janosov said that he is trying to figure out the deaths of the characters on the basis of a character’s social interactions, Janosov said ”GoT is a complex world and social interactions are quite important, I quantified the social interaction patterns of the characters and predicted if they will survive or not using machine learning methods”. The scientists have created a network of the realm’s social system. In the network, each node represents a character of the story, and the weight of the link between each pair of characters indicates the strength of their social interaction. The scientists have accumulated almost 400 nodes and more than 3,000 edges, as per PTI report.

Now the part you have been waiting for. As per the predictions of the scientists, Tyene Sand, the illegitimate daughter of Prince Oberyn Martell, is most likely to die followed by Daenerys Targaryen, who is hoping to win the Iron Throne. Commander of Daenerys’s Unsullied army, Grey Worm is the third most likely to not last this season. Arya Stark and the Hound both of whom have had close brushes in the past are said to be in dangerous position. Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister are said to be relatively safe. As per the calculations, Cersei, Petyr Baelish and Theon Greyjoy will also survive the season, as per the report.

But, with experience, we can say that only time can tell what George RR Martin has in store for us.