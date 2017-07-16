Game of Thrones Season 7: When, where and how to watch live streaming in India

Game of Thrones Season 7: The premiere of GOT Season 7 will be telecast on July 16 in the US.

Welcome back, Game of Thrones fans! Finally ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 is here and this Sunday it is expected to be watched by the highest number of people on the globe. It has grabbed eye-balls aplenty because no matter how important the character, it is virtually guaranteed that he or she is going to die a gruesome death. We’re now in Season 7 and the premiere will be telecast soon. More violence, more deaths will probably be on the cards this time too since the formula has been successful and there is no reason to believe that the makers would try to fool around with it. The GOT trailer also looked promised so much. Here is all you need to know about Games of Thrones season 7:

When is the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere?

The first episode of Game of Thrones season 7 will be aired this Sunday night, July 16 at 9 pm ET on HBO in the US first. The first episode of GOT season 7 is named ‘Dragonstone’.

What time will Game of Thrones Season 7 be broadcast in India?

GOT Season 7 first episode ‘Dragonstone’ will be aired in India on July 18, 2017, at 11 pm on Star World, Star World HD and you can also watch live streaming of this season’s first episode on hotstar.com on 17th July at 7: 30 am.

Also Watch:



How to watch Game of Thrones Season 7?

If you want to watch GOT first episode online you can watch it on hotstar.com on very next day of the premiere. It will be available online at 7:30 am on Hot Star. The website will stream all the episodes of GOT season 7 next day morning at 7:30 am and you can also watch it on television on Star World & Star World Hd at 11:00 PM.

What to expect from Game of Thrones Season 7?

A few mysteries still remain unsolved. So fans can expect to get a lot of answers in this season which is shorter than last 6 seasons. In this season, winter has finally arrived in Westeros as the threat of White Walkers Army and Night king, Jon Snow is trying to unite all houses in the North. But in the South, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister seem unaware of the biggest threat coming their way and are ready to engage in battle for the Iron Throne.

You May Also Like To Watch:



Here is Game of Thrones Season 7 cast:

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Conleth Hill as Varys

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy

Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Hannah Murray as Gilly