Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer: HBO drops new footage at Comic Con for GOT S7; Must watch for fans

Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer: The catch in the trailer comes when Melisandre who had brought Jon Snow back to life and had hinted that he could be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne tells Daenerys Targaryen that she has a “role to play as does another”. (Youtube)

HBO has released a 1 minute long Comic Con trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7 and has struck the right chords, again. The trailer starts with Daenerys Targaryen claiming her right on the Throne with “I was born to rule the seven kingdoms and I will” statement, Cercie Lannister is seen sitting on the Throne all set to take on the Mother of Dragons while Jon Snow, who himself is half Targeryren is being told that a Targeryren cannot be trusted. The catch in the trailer comes when Melisandre who had brought Jon Snow back to life and had hinted that he could be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne tells Daenerys Targaryen that she has a “role to play as does another”. Petyr Baelish aka Little Finger, is seen sharing his insight on friends and enemies with Sansa Stark.

While it cannot be said what twists and turns are on cards for the King or the Queen of the seven kingdoms, a war is imminent.

Game of Thrones series which is based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ has become a global phenomenon. With 10.1 million viewers of the first episode, it set a new record and surpassed the previous Game of Thrones viewership records.

The series has been able to remain in the headlines ever since the first episode came. One of the surprises GoT fans got in the first season was when ‘Shape of You’ singer Ed Sheeren was seen doing a cameo for the first episode. The singer received some cruel comments after which he decided to only use the account to post his pictures and told the Sun that mean comments ruin his day.

Here is Game of Thrones Season 7 cast:

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Conleth Hill as Varys

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy

Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Hannah Murray as Gilly