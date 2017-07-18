Game of Thrones season 7: Harry Potter fans happy with GoT episode 1; find out why

The fans took to social media to express their excitement.

Game of Thrones season 7: Fans of both Game of Thrones and Harry Potter were sent into a frenzy during season seven premiere of the HBO hit series when the former seemed to reference JK Rowling’s wizard world. The moment had come during the scene when Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) expresses his desire to access the “restricted area of the library” in order to acquire the material that will help him with his archmaester training but is refused access by Ebrose (Jim Broadbent). If the Game of Thrones fans missed it Harry Potter fans did not. They were quick to jump into action recalling the Hogwarts’ library which also featured an area known as “the Restricted Section,” which contained dangerous books on dark magic. This is the place where Harry sneaks into to find the information on Horcruxes, objects in which Lord Voldemort preserved parts of the soul in order to keep himself alive. In the sixth edition of the wizard novel, Harry Potter, and the Half-Blood Prince, Tom Riddle (teenage Voldemort) also ask Professor Slughorn for access to the “Restricted Section of the library.”

The fans took to social media to express their excitement. One of the Twitterati said,”Sam literally just became Harry Potter… talking to Slughorn and trying to get into the restricted section of the library. #gameofthrones.”

Meanwhile, the Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran, who featured a cameo in The HBO series, deleted his Twitter account shortly after criticism over his appearance in GoT series, The Independent confirmed. The singer has removed his entire presence from the site.