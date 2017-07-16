Game of Thrones Season 7: From Cersei Lannister to Littlefinger; 6 actors who might die this year

Game of Thrones Season 7: As the Sunday night’s premiere of Game of Thrones seventh season kicked off, it’s time to predict who exactly will die in it

Game of Thrones Season 7: As the Sunday night’s premiere of Game of Thrones seventh season kicked off, it’s time to predict who exactly will die in it – yes, there is a lot of violence and deaths in the popular serial that has taken the world by storm ever since it first appeared. As we all know that in GOT Season 6, Pycelle, Margaery Tyrell, Loras Tyrell, Lancel Lannister, the High Septon, and King Tommen all died in a single montage last year. With two seasons left to go, Game of Thrones is beginning to hurtle towards its conclusion. Many major players might be safe so that they can play a big part in the action in Season 8, but this is a show that has gone out of its way to prove that no one was ever truly safe in those days. Fans can make predictions, but there are no guarantees.

1. Cersei Lannister



Anyone who sits on the Iron Throne automatically has a huge target on their back. Add to that the fact that Cersei is one of the most hated figures in Westeros who just murdered a bunch of people and has no actual claim to the throne, and you can bet she probably isn’t long for this world.

2. Jaime Lannister

A lot has been made over how Cersei and Jaime “came into this world together,” so wouldn’t it make sense if they also left together? If Jaime is forced to kill Cersei once she goes full Mad Queen, he may not want to face being both a kingslayer and queenslayer. There are chances that Jaime will choose to take the easy way to kill himself.

Also read: Game of Thrones season 7 episode 1 online streaming: Date, Time, Full cast and everything else you need to know

3. Brienne of Tarth



Brienne is too good for this world. And as we saw with Ned, being good and honorable gets you killed in Westeros. As we think that the person who kills her is none other than Jaime & if this happens this will be the saddest part of this season.

Also Watch The Teaser here:



4. Littlefinger



Littlefinger’s main focus is on claiming the Iron Throne, he’s aware to the fact that there may not be a kingdom to rule once the Night’s King reaches Westeros. That’s the kind of mistake that could get a man killed. And boy, Littlefinger has done so many horrible things over the years (particularly to the Starks), it will be interesting to see Sansa turn on her mentor and take him down.

Also read: Game of Thrones Season 7: When, where and how to watch live streaming in India

5.Greyworm



With the prediction of fatality, and we’re sure Daenerys’ attack on Westeros will be no different as every battle has its casualties. If any of her main people die in the upcoming war, it’ll be Greyworm.

6. Jorah Mormont



Jorah Mormont is suffering from the disease called greyscale and it’s quite difficult to find the cure for this fatal disease , even somehow he discovers the cure for his greyscale, Jorah would literally do anything for his Khaleesi, and how heartbreaking it will be if Mormont got killed in a battle for the Iron Throne.