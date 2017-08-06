Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 4: When, where and how to watch live streaming in India

Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 4: The Fourth episode of GOT season 7 has been named ‘The Spoils of War’ (HBO) Welcome back GOT fans! Now we are at the fourth week of the world famous HBO Drama series Game of Thrones and the fourth episode will be aired today. It has been named ‘The Spoils of War’. And in just three episodes so many killings and violence already happened as in last episode of GOT season 7 ‘The Queen’s Justice’ we witnessed the most awaited meeting the mother of dragons Daenerys Targaryen and the king in the North Jon Snow. Jon Snow finally reached Dragonstone with Ser Davos to convince Khaleesi to fight against the Night King and his dead army white walkers, at the same time Daenerys Targaryen wanted Jon snow to bend his knees and fight for her to defeat Cersei, while both trying to convince each other, Greyworm attacked Casterly Rock and it didn’t turn out well for Daenerys army in the end. Lannister’s army was already reached Highgarden and we saw the wisest lady in GoT Olenna Tyrell for the last time. the amazing part was Olenna confessing to Jamie for murdering Joffrey the scene between Olenna Tyrell and Jaime Lannister was the best part of this episode. On the other side, Euon Greyjoy received a huge welcome at kings landing by Queen Cersei and the people of king’s landing. The next Episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 is going to be more Interesting. Let’s see what will happen in the fourth episode of Game of Thrones S7.

When is of Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 4 coming out?

The fourth episode of Game of Thrones will be aired this Sunday, August 6 at 9 pm ET on HBO in the US first. The Fourth episode of GOT season 7 has been named ‘The Spoils of War’.

What time will Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 be broadcast in India?

GOT season 7 Fourth episode ‘The Spoils of War’ will be aired in India on August 8, 2017, at 11 pm on Star World, Star World HD and you can also watch live streaming of this season’s fourth episode on hotstar.com on 7th August at 7:30 am.

How to watch Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4?

If you want to watch GOT Fourth episode online you can watch it on hotstar.com next day at 7:30 am. Hotstar will stream all the episodes of GOT season 7 on next day at 7:30 am or those who like to watch it on television they can watch it on Star World & Star World Hd at 11:00 PM.

What to expect from the 4th episode of Game of Thrones Season 7?

In the trailer of the fourth episode of Got Season 7, ‘The Spoils of War’, it seems like Arya Stark finally reached Winterfell and it looks like we are going to see Starks reunion as Sansa Stark is leading the north for now and Bran Stark is already there. And at the Dragonstone Daenerys Targaryen is upset that all her allies are gone. Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand are now prisoners at King’s Landing and Olenna Tyrell has been killed. All the plans of Tyrion Lannister are not working. Khaleesi is desperate to attack Queen Cersei let’s see what will be her plans to attack her.