Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 3: When, where and how to watch live streaming in India

Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 3: The Third episode of GOT season 7 has been named ‘The Queen’s Justice’. (Image: HBO)

We are in the third week of HBO Drama series Game of Thrones Season 7 and the third episode named ‘Queen’s Justice’, will be aired today. In the previous episode of GOT S7 ‘Stormborn,’ we witnessed the most awaited reunion of Arya Stark and her dire Wolf Nymeria. In second episode Arya gets to know that House Bolton is defeated by House Stark with the help of Wildings and Ramsay Bolton was killed by his brother Jon Snow. Now, he is the King in the North. And, on the other side, Queen of Westeros Cersei Lannister asks her adviser Quburn to disclose the secret weapon which can kill the Dragons of Daenerys Targaryen. Last week we also saw Euon Greyjoy killing Yara Greyjoy, Ellaria Sand, and her daughter. In the north Yohn Royce of the House Vale also warned the king in the North Jon Snow that Targaryen cannot be trusted. It will be interesting to see what happens in the next Episode of Game of Thrones Season 7.

When is of Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 3 coming out?

The third episode of Game of Thrones will be aired this Sunday, July 30 at 9 pm ET on HBO in the US first. The Third episode of GOT season 7 has been named ‘The Queen’s Justice’.

What time will Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 be broadcast in India?

GOT season 7 Third episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’ will be aired in India on August 1, 2017, at 11 pm on Star World, Star World HD and you can also watch live streaming of this season’s third episode on hotstar.com on 31st July at 7:30 am.

How to watch Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3?

If you want to watch GOT Third episode online you can watch it on hotstar.com next day at 7:30 am. Hotstar will stream all the episodes of GOT season 7 on next day at 7:30 am or those who like to watch it on television they can watch it on Star World & Star World Hd at 11:00 PM.

What to expect from the 3rd episode of Game of Thrones Season 7?

In the Third episode of Got Season 7, ‘The Queen’s Justice’ it seems like we will be witnessing another battle scene. While Arya Stark is heading North to meet his brother Jon Snow, HBO already revealed in the preview of the episode that Jon snow has reached Dragonstone to meet the mother of the Dragons Daenerys Targaryen. Euon will be receiving a huge welcome at kings landing after killing Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand. We will also see Jorah Mormont will live and thanks to Samwell who finally came to the cure of deadly disease ‘Greyscale’. Let’s watch the Amazing battle between the two queens in the upcoming episode